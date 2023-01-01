Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director F. Brian Bradstreet Buys 1,900 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,770.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$802.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$750.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$690.42. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$569.62 and a 12 month high of C$815.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($4.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($35.96) by C$31.20. The business had revenue of C$8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 115.4199993 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Fairfax Financial

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cormark increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$900.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

