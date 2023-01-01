Karen A. Foster Sells 605 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Foster sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $10,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $38.69.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 67.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLFS. Stephens cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $45,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Recommended Stories

