Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Short Interest Update

Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wildpack Beverage from C$0.20 to C$0.10 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Wildpack Beverage alerts:

Wildpack Beverage Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WLDPF opened at 0.07 on Friday. Wildpack Beverage has a twelve month low of 0.06 and a twelve month high of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.12.

About Wildpack Beverage

Wildpack Beverage Inc engages in can filling and decorating business. The company offers can sleeving and labelling; beverage co-packing; can packaging; and private label services, as well as warehousing services. It also engages in the sourcing and brokering of aluminum cans, can ends, cartons, trays, and tertiary packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wildpack Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildpack Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.