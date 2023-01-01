Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Short Interest Update

Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wildpack Beverage from C$0.20 to C$0.10 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Wildpack Beverage Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WLDPF opened at 0.07 on Friday. Wildpack Beverage has a twelve month low of 0.06 and a twelve month high of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.12.
About Wildpack Beverage
Wildpack Beverage Inc engages in can filling and decorating business. The company offers can sleeving and labelling; beverage co-packing; can packaging; and private label services, as well as warehousing services. It also engages in the sourcing and brokering of aluminum cans, can ends, cartons, trays, and tertiary packaging.
