Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.50, for a total transaction of C$242,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$994,153.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of AND opened at C$47.35 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a one year low of C$37.57 and a one year high of C$55.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.7894519 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

AND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.50.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

