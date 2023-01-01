Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 40,315 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,315 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Enviva during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average is $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Enviva Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $91.06.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William H. Schmidt, Jr. bought 5,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,054.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 400,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,076,566.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP William H. Schmidt, Jr. bought 5,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,054.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 400,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,076,566.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,710.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 551,563 shares of company stock worth $28,884,989 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

