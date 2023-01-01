Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Chase by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chase in the first quarter valued at $924,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chase by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chase by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chase by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 200,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Chase Trading Up 0.9 %

CCF opened at $86.26 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $74.36 and a 12 month high of $102.34. The company has a market cap of $819.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 12.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.34.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.08 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.72%.

Chase Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Chase’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Featured Articles

