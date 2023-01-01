Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 7,100 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2,313.6% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,977,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190,979 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 94.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,562 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,111,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 312,300 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.5% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,077,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after acquiring an additional 133,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.5% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,774,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 169,006 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 4,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $70.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 450.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group set a $7.50 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

