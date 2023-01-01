Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 697 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 86,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $76.96 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.