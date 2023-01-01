Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Unilever by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Unilever by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

UL stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

