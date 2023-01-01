Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,343 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3,415.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after buying an additional 242,248 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after buying an additional 68,503 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter.

GLTR stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47.

