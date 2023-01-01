Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $185,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,456,000 after buying an additional 2,891,008 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,508 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after purchasing an additional 410,384 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,554,000 after purchasing an additional 134,369 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $44.81 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

