Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,553,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,230,000 after purchasing an additional 43,990 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,543,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,042,000 after purchasing an additional 139,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,890,000 after purchasing an additional 139,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $142.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $97.61 and a 52-week high of $148.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.84.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.26. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

