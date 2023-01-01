Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $169,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,913,000 after acquiring an additional 248,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $420.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.28 and a 200-day moving average of $431.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

