Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $166,000 in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,527 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 69.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607,896 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,714,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after buying an additional 911,333 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 505.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 837,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,576,000 after buying an additional 698,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,149,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 28.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

