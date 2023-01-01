Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,237 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 138.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,167,000 after acquiring an additional 191,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.23 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average of $82.58.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on NTR shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

