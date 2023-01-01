Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $81.44 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.94.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

