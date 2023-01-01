Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 133.8% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,693,000 after buying an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 36.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,177,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 875.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Markel by 2,270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,317.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,266.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,234.53. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.33.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

