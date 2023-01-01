Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AON by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AON by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $300.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

