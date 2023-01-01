Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,971.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 251,660 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

RSP opened at $141.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.61 and its 200-day moving average is $139.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

