Whittier Trust Co. Has $952,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $135.24 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

