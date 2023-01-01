Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Reduced by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.0% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 42.8% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.