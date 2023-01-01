Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 640 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,683,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,088,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after buying an additional 105,587 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $72.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44.

