Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of RE stock opened at $331.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $340.66.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.89) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,759 shares of company stock worth $2,171,162. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

