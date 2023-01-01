iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT opened at $108.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $141.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.371 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

