The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Allstate by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Allstate by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 31,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,154,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of -95.49, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.22.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

