Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $164,000 in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of LL Flooring as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in LL Flooring by 66.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LL Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LL Flooring by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring Stock Performance

LL opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $164.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

LL Flooring Profile

(Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.