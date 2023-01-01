Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 164.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.18. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

