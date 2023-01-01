Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Decreased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 36.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Booking by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Booking by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 153,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,118,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,379,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,015.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,954.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,887.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

