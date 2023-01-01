Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter worth about $1,380,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 42,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in American States Water by 566.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in American States Water by 48.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 62,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

American States Water Trading Down 2.2 %

American States Water stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. American States Water has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $103.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average is $87.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). American States Water had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

