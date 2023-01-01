Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $332,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.00 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

