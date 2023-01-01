Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $190.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.78. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

