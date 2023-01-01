Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $217,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,907 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,322,000 after purchasing an additional 497,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,305,000 after acquiring an additional 275,476 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 209,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,599,000 after buying an additional 285,116 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of IWB opened at $210.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.83. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $267.13.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
