Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 498 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Motors by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,331,000 after buying an additional 157,052 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

