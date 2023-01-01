Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,805 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOPEY. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $26.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

