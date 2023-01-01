Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $105,000 Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.64 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 90.54% and a net margin of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $167.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.99 million. Analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynavax Technologies

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $650,983.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $650,983.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.