Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys New Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 9.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHPT opened at $9.53 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,422,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,422,121 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,118,408.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,943.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,339.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

