Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $180.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.46.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.