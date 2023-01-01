Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $196.29

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.29 ($2.37) and traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.51). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.51), with a volume of 42,579 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 194.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 196.29. The firm has a market cap of £230.87 million and a PE ratio of 1,040.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

