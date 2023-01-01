Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 501 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

PEP opened at $180.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

