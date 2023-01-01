Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.61

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.61 and traded as high as C$6.12. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$6.10, with a volume of 13,629 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.50.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$490.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Insider Transactions at Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$438.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 1.2200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 808,296 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.26, for a total value of C$5,865,642.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,708,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$77,707,265.76. In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 808,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.26, for a total transaction of C$5,865,642.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,708,200 shares in the company, valued at C$77,707,265.76. Also, Senior Officer Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$340,669.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at C$6,942.30. Insiders have sold a total of 867,263 shares of company stock worth $6,292,425 in the last three months.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also

