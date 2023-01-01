First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.70

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.70 and traded as high as C$16.87. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$16.81, with a volume of 88,983 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCR.UN shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

