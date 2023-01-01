Linamar (TSE:LNR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.07

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.07 and traded as high as C$61.63. Linamar shares last traded at C$61.30, with a volume of 61,116 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Linamar Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.10.

Insider Transactions at Linamar

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 8.0200011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$38,801.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$199,490.01. In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$38,801.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,239 shares in the company, valued at C$199,490.01. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$66.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,869,000. In the last three months, insiders acquired 50,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,216.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

See Also

