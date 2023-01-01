IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.52

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.52 and traded as high as $36.22. IES shares last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 27,456 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $719.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 1.49%.

In related news, Director David B. Gendell purchased 1,500 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.76 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IES during the second quarter worth about $30,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 9.6% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 523,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of IES by 64.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

