Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.53

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.58. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 66,664 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on STRM shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity at Streamline Health Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 757,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,959.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,868,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.