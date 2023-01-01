Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.01

Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.01 and traded as high as $27.30. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 3,270 shares trading hands.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $135.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

