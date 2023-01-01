Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.01

Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.01 and traded as high as $27.30. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 3,270 shares trading hands.
Old Point Financial Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $135.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.45.
Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 32.70%.
Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Point Financial (OPOF)
