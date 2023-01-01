Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.13. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 802,835 shares changing hands.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Down 7.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNMP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 2,427.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73,856 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156,976 shares during the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.