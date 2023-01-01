First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.71

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.71 and traded as high as $36.89. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 63,069 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBIZ. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $308.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 28.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Insider Activity at First Business Financial Services

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $112,687.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 573,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2,169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.