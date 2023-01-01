Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.38

Shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $4.00. Data I/O shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 9,969 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Data I/O Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data I/O

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Data I/O by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,579 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Data I/O by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 808,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Data I/O by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Data I/O by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 307,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

