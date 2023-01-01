Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.44

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.44 and traded as high as $18.64. Gladstone Commercial shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 187,307 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of $732.79 million, a P/E ratio of -370.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.14 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -3,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth $8,125,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 239,396 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth $3,523,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,601,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth $125,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

