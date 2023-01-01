Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.46

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.46 and traded as high as $59.91. Altra Industrial Motion shares last traded at $59.75, with a volume of 682,034 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 239.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Further Reading

